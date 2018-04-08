Trump Goes On Twitter Tirade Blaming Obama For Latest Chemical Attack In Syria
Trump's been president for well over a year, but that didn't stop him from blaming his predecessor for the latest chemical attacks in Syria.
As the panel on AM Joy's show discussed this morning in the segment above, it's not like the Obama administration is blameless for what's going on now, but Trump has signaled that he would like to withdraw our troops from the region, which may have emboldened Assad. And Trump doesn't have any better options for dealing with the situation to him than Obama did.
Here's more on his latest tirade from CNN: Trump tweets 'big price' after reports of Syrian chemical attack:
President Donald Trump on Sunday warned of a "big price" after reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria almost a year to the day since the US struck a Syrian air field."Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria," Trump tweeted. "Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price..." He continued, "....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!"
In a string of tweets, Trump blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for backing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and also pointed blame at his predecessor, former US President Barack Obama, over Syria.
"If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!" Trump tweeted.
Syrian activist groups on Saturday said toxic gas inside barrel bombs dropped from helicopters over a rebel-held city in Syria killed dozens of civilians and wounded scores more. Syrian state news said an "official source" denied the allegations.
Comments