Trump Goes On Twitter Tirade Blaming Obama For Latest Chemical Attack In Syria

Trump's been president for well over a year, but that didn't stop him from blaming his predecessor for the latest chemical attacks in Syria.

As the panel on AM Joy's show discussed this morning in the segment above, it's not like the Obama administration is blameless for what's going on now, but Trump has signaled that he would like to withdraw our troops from the region, which may have emboldened Assad. And Trump doesn't have any better options for dealing with the situation to him than Obama did.

Here's more on his latest tirade from CNN: Trump tweets 'big price' after reports of Syrian chemical attack: