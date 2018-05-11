It's Official: Democrats Are Running In 2018 On Pot Decriminalization

Chuck Schumer understands which way the pot smoke is blowing:

SCHUMER: Look, 62% of Americans are for legalization of marijuana. We just called for decriminalization, let the states decide, don't have federal enforcement in the states. So I think this is something that's long overdue, and I would hope to see it happen. I would hope that the feds would take the heavy hand off, and let the states decide what to do.

And then on the same day I get a survey with the return name of my liberal overlord, George Soros?

I guess everyone is just catching up with John Boehner, amirite?