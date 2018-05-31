Meet The Pedophile Running For Congress In Virginia

Now that Trump has empowered all of the dregs of society, Virginia has an admitted pedophile running for Congress. Nathan Larson is an accountant who thinks sex with children is just fine as long as they "consent."

Nathan Larson is currently running as an Independent candidate in Virginia's 10th Congressional District. He is a man with a checkered past and a libertine attitude when it comes to sex with children.

Larson has a young daughter who lives with her maternal grandparents after the mother, a trans man, gave birth to her before committing suicide, claiming abuse at Larson's hands, according to a report in the Colorado Springs Independent.

At that time, he admitted an attraction to children, and couldn't promise he wouldn't molest his daughter.

"The way I feel about it is that if I had a son, I don't think I would have any interest in engaging in those activities with him," he wrote in a blog post. "My attitude would be, if he's going to [be] involved in incestuous activities, that may as well be with a sibling or his mother or something."

But his daughter was a different story. "I think society should ... leave it to individuals to experiment," he told the CS Independent. "That's the only way we'll gain more information and learn what the truth is."

HuffPost dug up even more.

In Larson's campaign manifesto:

In the manifesto, Larson called Nazi leader Adolf Hitler a “white supremacist hero.” He urged Congress to repeal the Violence Against Women Act, adding, “We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands.” He also showed sympathy for men who identify as involuntary celibates, or incels, suggesting it is unfair that they “are forced to pay taxes for schools, welfare, and other support for other men’s children.”

Larson really hates women.

In a 3,300-word essay on incelocalypse.today, titled “Here’s How to Psyche Yourself Up to Feel Entitled to Rape,” Larson tells other members: “Don’t forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution.” On the platform, he also advocated for father-daughter marriage, killing women and raping virgins.

And this:

Until it was pulled down, Larson’s site Nathania.org, a wiki page with details about his latest candidacy, featured posts titled “A Man Should Be Allowed to Choke His Wife to Death as Punishment for Cutting Her Hair Short Without Permission, or Other Acts of Gross Insubordination,” “Advantages of Father-Daughter Incest” and “The Justifiability of an Incel’s Kidnapping a Girl and Keeping Her as His Rape-Slave for Sex and Babymaking.” Wiki pages can be edited by other people, but Larson confirmed he wrote these posts as well as several other disturbing entries.

His sites have come down, which bothers him more than the publicity which comes with his admitted pedophilia.

Larson is a convicted felon, but had his voting rights restored by Terry McAuliffe last year when he restored them for all felons in Virginia.

What a time to be alive.