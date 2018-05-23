Rep. Adam Schiff Demands Trump Use Bipartisan 'Gang Of Eight' To Review Sensitive Intelligence

Caving to pressure put on by Trump, his minions in the House, and Fox News, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to a meeting on Thursday to provide information about an FBI informant that was used to gather information about Russia and the Trump campaign.

As usual with the special counsel's investigations, Trump goes ballistic on Twitter and uses his highly partisan attack dogs in the House to continue to smear Bob Mueller and the FBI in order to throw up a smoke screen regarding anything that has to do with Russia.

Even more despicable is that in this upcoming meeting there will be no Democrats allowed. Can you imagine if Obama acted in the same fashion when dealing with classified information?

The briefing is being coordinated by John Kelly and guess who was invited to view this classified info?

If you said the already disgraced Trump lap-dogs Devin Nunes and Beghazi failure Trey Gowdy, you would be correct.

You can bet that Nunes will immediately spread false information after the meeting, in an effort to demand all the intelligence the FBI has on the Trump administration and keep up the real witch hunt that's been set up to find spies in the Trump campaign.

I contacted the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff for comment and he fired off a statement denouncing this as a "serious abuse of power."

“The White House has directed the Department of Justice and FBI to hold a partisan briefing on information the President wants given to his allies in Congress, and ultimately to his legal defense team. No Democrats allowed. “This is a serious abuse of power. There is a bipartisan mechanism for highly sensitive discussions that might implicate intelligence sources and methods. It’s called the Gang of 8 — and they need to use it.”

The only reason to have this meeting is to help Trump and if they wanted transparency, the would adhere to the gang of eight, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a bogus excuse to the press as to why Democrats were not allowed.

Sanders first got upset that a reporter described this highly partisan and unusual meeting as being brokered.

Sanders continued, "To my knowledge, the Democrats have not requested that information so I would refer you on why they consider themselves randomly invited to see something they've never asked to."

Sarah, when we are dealing with classified information, members from both parties of the intelligence committee must view them together so that hacks like Nunes don't take the information out of context and use it for political gain.

Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in: "The only thing more outrageous than this meeting occurring at all is the fact that it’s now partisan," the New York Democrat said in a statement.