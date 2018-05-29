Rep. 'Scoop My Dog's Poop' Garrett Announces He Is An Alcoholic, Won't Run For Second Term

Just last week, Rep. Tom Garrett from Virginia was under ethical fire for having his Capitol Hill staff scoop his dog's poop, pick up his children and chauffeur them around, and more.

Neverthless, the Trumpster and Freedom Cockup Caucus member swore up and down he was going to run for re-election.

Not so much now.

Washington Post:

“Any person — Republican, Democrat or independent — who has known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man and I’m an alcoholic,” Garrett said, fighting back tears. “This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made by far. It’s also the truth.” His announcement caps a week of turmoil in Garrett’s Washington office, marked by the resignation of his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady; an online news report that Garrett was thinking about dropping his reelection bid; and a news conference Thursday in which he insisted he was running.

Rep. Tom Garrett voted for the tax scam and voted on more than one occasion to take healthcare away from millions of Americans. He did it smilingly and willingly. So forgive me if I'm not here for his pity party. May he go dry out somewhere and live the rest of his days in relative obscurity. No pity for the evil men who align themselves gladly with Trump. Good riddance to Tom Garrett.