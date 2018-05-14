Republicans Having Hard Time Finding A City For 2020 Convention

Published at Mock Paper Scissors as "Why Don’t The GOP Hold Thar Convention In Possum Hollar The Walmart Parking Lot, Y’all?"

It seems the 2020 Goat Rodeo has already hit a roadblock: none of the top tier cities wants to host the GOP convention.

“Cities across the country are turning down the opportunity to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, where President Trump is expected to be nominated for a second term.”

“…Only three cities are even in the running to host the GOP in 2020 — and only one, Charlotte, N.C., is public and open about its interest.”

Sounds like all those lawyers beating down the doors to join Team Trump Defense League.