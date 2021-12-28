'The View' Having A Hard Time Replacing Meghan McCain

[Above, yes, there really is a "Meghan McCain's Worst Moments on The View, PART 5" on YouTube - eds.]

I gotta hand it to "The View." Now that they've fired Meghan McCain, it's a good show. And they do have a panel of smart, politically astute women without insisting any of them be a blonde hottie miniskirt under-30. Unlike, say, the crotch couch at Outnumbered.

But their job description to replace Meghan McCain makes me laugh and laugh and laugh.

BWA hahahahahahahahahaha



(inhale)



hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/rh9va8bp3p — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) December 27, 2021

I mean really. You can have a MAGA insane person or a person who is profoundly unpopular with the Republican base, which is Trump worshippers. This is not a Venn diagram with any overlapping curves, folks.

If you feel you MUST have a Republican voice on your show, and I have to ask in the Year of our Lord 2021, why? Just pick...

a never Trumper

who knows how to shut up and let the guest talk

doesn't say "my father" every three minutes

and leaves her hair alone

and cut your losses.

And remember, YOUR audience is going to hate her. Because as a conservative, at some point she is going to lie in service to her politics.

Is that really what you want on your otherwise excellent program?