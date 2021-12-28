'The View' Having A Hard Time Replacing Meghan McCain

It's hard to find someone to fill THIS job description? Yer kidding!
By Frances LangumDecember 28, 2021

[Above, yes, there really is a "Meghan McCain's Worst Moments on The View, PART 5" on YouTube - eds.]

I gotta hand it to "The View." Now that they've fired Meghan McCain, it's a good show. And they do have a panel of smart, politically astute women without insisting any of them be a blonde hottie miniskirt under-30. Unlike, say, the crotch couch at Outnumbered.

But their job description to replace Meghan McCain makes me laugh and laugh and laugh.

I mean really. You can have a MAGA insane person or a person who is profoundly unpopular with the Republican base, which is Trump worshippers. This is not a Venn diagram with any overlapping curves, folks.

If you feel you MUST have a Republican voice on your show, and I have to ask in the Year of our Lord 2021, why? Just pick...

and cut your losses.

And remember, YOUR audience is going to hate her. Because as a conservative, at some point she is going to lie in service to her politics.

Is that really what you want on your otherwise excellent program?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue