Buh Bye! Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'

The View had become a pro-wrestling match, Meghan versus, well, everybody. So long.
By Frances Langum

OF COURSE Meghan McCain took the opportunity today to talk about herself for eight minutes straight.

As I noted a couple of weeks ago, Twitter was constantly reacting to the latest nonsense to come out of Meghan's mouth with calls for her to be fired. I disagreed:

But regardless of whether this was a "deeply personal decision based on the needs of her young family yadda yadda" or a mutual separation based on suits upstairs plus Whoopi being tired of her BS, she's leaving. And her hopes of getting back on FOX will be delayed for at least a bit.

And "her BS" wasn't that she was a conservative on a panel of liberals. Meghan McCain consistently prefaced her "conservative viewpoint" comments with an entire paragraph about her personal history. It was her very conscious technique for grabbing camera time without content. That habit was not supportive of her co-hosts or of the "hot topics" format of the show.

My personal favorite example of Meghan's narcissism is her interview with Rachel Maddow from 2019:

1 year ago by Frances Langum
As I wrote then:

It's almost painful to watch the great interviewer Rachel Maddow get interviewed by one of the worst interviewers on television, Meghan McCain. Observe how Meghan breaks an essential rule of interviewing and makes her first question in this clip all about herself. (Points off for not mentioning "my father." )

MEGHAN MCCAIN: You know, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to ask you, and I was thinking about it last night, and I have the unique experience that I briefly worked at MSNBC and Fox News for much longer. I obviously work here now. [Aside to audience member] I don't know what that was. And I would like to say, it's interesting being in the underbelly of both places, and conservative media dominates liberal media across the board. In ratings, their viewers are more loyal. I know that you were friends with Roger Ailes.
RACHEL MADDOW: Mm-hmm.

Rachel Maddow is a genuinely kind person, to a fault. I would have interrupted and asked Meghan about her dinner last night, what she wore to bed, you know, really, put me in the SCENE where you were thinking about what you wanted to ask me, Meghan, because the way you paint your thought process, it's just so farking fascinating.

It appears it may have been a ratings issue after all?

