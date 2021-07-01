Buh Bye! Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'

OF COURSE Meghan McCain took the opportunity today to talk about herself for eight minutes straight.

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.”



“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021

As I noted a couple of weeks ago, Twitter was constantly reacting to the latest nonsense to come out of Meghan's mouth with calls for her to be fired. I disagreed:

Sorry, spats between Meghan and the rest of The View?



That's the FORMAT of the SHOW.



Calling for Meghan to be fired? Pointless. The show is trending and that's the point. pic.twitter.com/jxFgvYIGmI — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) June 17, 2021

But regardless of whether this was a "deeply personal decision based on the needs of her young family yadda yadda" or a mutual separation based on suits upstairs plus Whoopi being tired of her BS, she's leaving. And her hopes of getting back on FOX will be delayed for at least a bit.

And "her BS" wasn't that she was a conservative on a panel of liberals. Meghan McCain consistently prefaced her "conservative viewpoint" comments with an entire paragraph about her personal history. It was her very conscious technique for grabbing camera time without content. That habit was not supportive of her co-hosts or of the "hot topics" format of the show.

My personal favorite example of Meghan's narcissism is her interview with Rachel Maddow from 2019:

As I wrote then:

It's almost painful to watch the great interviewer Rachel Maddow get interviewed by one of the worst interviewers on television, Meghan McCain. Observe how Meghan breaks an essential rule of interviewing and makes her first question in this clip all about herself. (Points off for not mentioning "my father." ) MEGHAN MCCAIN: You know, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to ask you, and I was thinking about it last night, and I have the unique experience that I briefly worked at MSNBC and Fox News for much longer. I obviously work here now. [Aside to audience member] I don't know what that was. And I would like to say, it's interesting being in the underbelly of both places, and conservative media dominates liberal media across the board. In ratings, their viewers are more loyal. I know that you were friends with Roger Ailes.

RACHEL MADDOW: Mm-hmm. Rachel Maddow is a genuinely kind person, to a fault. I would have interrupted and asked Meghan about her dinner last night, what she wore to bed, you know, really, put me in the SCENE where you were thinking about what you wanted to ask me, Meghan, because the way you paint your thought process, it's just so farking fascinating.

It appears it may have been a ratings issue after all?

But if Meghan McCain leaves the view, how will we ever know who her father was? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 1, 2021