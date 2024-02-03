Buh Bye, Krysten Sinema

The wacky independent Blue Dog fashionista triathlon enthusiast from the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is learning how unpopular she is, you know, just in time to make a decision about running for reelection:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) fundraising cratered to her lowest quarterly total yet this cycle as she stares down an April deadline to file for reelection. The independent Arizona senator raised just $595,000 in the final three months of 2023, according to a report filed by her campaign with the Federal Election Commission late Tuesday. That is less than one-fifth of the total that her main Democratic challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego, said his campaign raised during the same period. Her likely Republican challenger, Kari Lake, reported raising $2 million.

Even her guru Joe Manchin is calling it quits, so the team that kneecapped the Biden Agenda is discovering that their brand of centrism (read: not centrism) is extremely unpopular, go figure.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.