Buh Bye, NRA-TV

The NRA ends its NRA-TV broadcasts and womp womp Dana Loesch may have to go back to selling superbeets.
By Frances Langum

Above, a delightful YouTube mashup of Dana Loesch's worst NRA-TV broadcast (and that's saying something) and her superbeets ad.

Thoughts and Prayers! The NRA-TV is shutting down. New York Times:

The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV.

The N.R.A. on Tuesday also severed all business with its estranged advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen, which operates NRATV, the N.R.A.’s live broadcasting media arm, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.

While NRATV may continue to air past content, its live broadcasting will end and its on-air personalities — Ackerman employees including Dana Loesch — will no longer be the public faces of the N.R.A. It remained unclear whether the N.R.A. might try to hire some of those employees, but there was no indication it was negotiating to do so.


