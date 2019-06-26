Buh Bye, NRA-TV

Above, a delightful YouTube mashup of Dana Loesch's worst NRA-TV broadcast (and that's saying something) and her superbeets ad.

Thoughts and Prayers! The NRA-TV is shutting down. New York Times:

The National Rifle Association has shut down production at NRATV. The N.R.A. on Tuesday also severed all business with its estranged advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen, which operates NRATV, the N.R.A.’s live broadcasting media arm, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times. While NRATV may continue to air past content, its live broadcasting will end and its on-air personalities — Ackerman employees including Dana Loesch — will no longer be the public faces of the N.R.A. It remained unclear whether the N.R.A. might try to hire some of those employees, but there was no indication it was negotiating to do so.

Red letter day: Not only is Mueller testifying before Congress and Americe and God, the NRA has shut down the vile and reprehensible NRA-TV!!!!! My thoughts and prayers are with the President and GOP during this trying time. #MuellerTime — Tami Wolff (@TamiSeattle) June 26, 2019