All we know is that Sunny Hostin was trying to make a point, it was probably a good one, and we know it was probably a good one because Meghan McCain decided to talk the f*ck all over it while she was making it.

Like always.

And Whoopi Goldberg, goddess bless her in all her glory, spanked the bratty child of the late Senator from Arizona and put her down for a nap. (Click the play button in the tweet below.)

Whoopi gathered Meghan like a deck of cards. Finally ❗❗❗❗❗❗



Meg, "You in danger girl..."#TheView #Whoopi pic.twitter.com/BN5xWRfDzU — Calio Williamson (@CalioWilliamson) December 16, 2019

STOP. TALKING.

Thank you, Ms. Goldberg, for that glorious holiday gift.

Twitter agrees.

Barbara Walters texting Whoopi after watching #TheView this morning pic.twitter.com/0LiJGlwbAk — Duke Shaw, Attorney at Law (@DukeOfShade) December 16, 2019

Hey @TheView did you notice that @WhoopiGoldberg telling your resident entitled, embarrassing BRAT @MeghanMcCain to shut up (for once) has Whoopi trending on Twitter in LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES? Pay attention--your viewers really DO want Meghan off the show. #TheView — Susie Hopper (@september_gurl) December 16, 2019

Get her Whoopi! Get her!! Why don’t they just get rid of Meghan? She was so rude and disrespectful. Whenever Sunny makes an excellent point, she throws unnecessary tantrums for no reason! #TheView pic.twitter.com/Y0rHDnvaom — Ceej (@NstntVntage) December 16, 2019