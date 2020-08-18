Politics
WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention For Tuesday

Featuring AOC, Sally Yates, BIll Clinton, and Jill Biden
By Frances Langum

From the DNC website:

Join us on Tuesday, August 18 from 9-11 pm ET for the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where we’ll hear from the leaders and the experts, the veterans and the activists, all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up — not back down — from a fight over what’s right.

Featuring: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

