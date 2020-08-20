WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention For Thursday

Via DemConvention.com:

Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis, and for delivering on that promise for all. Featuring: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, and the Biden Family.

And you really gotta hand it to the faceless tech wizards who put this thing together. It's MUCH better than anyone could have predicted, and we at C&L are bracing ourselves for the Scott Baio speech at the RNC next week.

But nevermind about that. Tonight is a happy occasion.