Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention For Thursday

The final night, (and the party!) for the Democratic Virtual Convention
By Frances Langum

Via DemConvention.com:

Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis, and for delivering on that promise for all.

Featuring: Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, and the Biden Family.

And you really gotta hand it to the faceless tech wizards who put this thing together. It's MUCH better than anyone could have predicted, and we at C&L are bracing ourselves for the Scott Baio speech at the RNC next week.

But nevermind about that. Tonight is a happy occasion.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Ted Cruz Apologizes For 'Ill-Timed' Joe Biden Joke

Ted Cruz Apologizes For 'Ill-Timed' Joe Biden Joke

(WDIV) Republican presidential contender Sen. Ted Cruz apologized for an ill-timed joke about Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday night. The timing of the joke set off a social media firestorm. Biden's son, Beau, passed away from brain [...]
Jun 03, 2015
By Ed Scarce
Ted Cruz Apologizes For 'Ill-Timed' Joe Biden Joke

Ted Cruz Apologizes For 'Ill-Timed' Joe Biden Joke

(WDIV) Republican presidential contender Sen. Ted Cruz apologized for an ill-timed joke about Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday night. The timing of the joke set off a social media firestorm. Biden's son, Beau, passed away from brain [...]
Jun 03, 2015
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us