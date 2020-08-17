'Enough Is Enough': Daughter Blasts Trump For His COVID-19 Response

Earlier this summer, Kristin Urquiza's scathing obituary for her father, Mark, went viral. In it she wrote, “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.” She elaborated on those remarks in her speech at the 2020 DNC.

Source: USA Today

PHOENIX –Kristin Urquiza, whose father died in June after a weeks-long battle against complications caused by COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and a failure of leadership for his death during her national, prime-time remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. Urquiza, 39, who lives in San Francisco and studied public policy, also has blamed Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for the loss of her father. In a brief but powerful straight-to-camera appearance, with family photos interspersed throughout, Urquiza spoke for fewer than three minutes, offering a searing rebuke of the Trump administration. "The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas, the America that Donald Trump lives in, and the America that my father died in," she said. "Enough is enough. Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and irresponsible actions made it so much worse."

Part of her remarks. She mentioned that her father voted for Trump.

He had faith in Donald Trump.

He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear.

So in late May, after Arizona's stay-at-home order ended, she said, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends.

A day after falling ill June 11, he tested positive for COVID-19. His condition declined even after spending days on a high-oxygen treatment. He was put on a ventilator. The effects of the virus sapped from him his boundless energy for his family and zest for life. He died on June 30 at the age of 65.

He died alone, in the ICU, with a nurse holding his hand. My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump and for that, he paid with his life.

One of the last things my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad.