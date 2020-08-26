Larry Kudlow Says The Pandemic Is Over And Trump Was Our Savior, Hallelujah!

Larry Kudlow has been doing this shtick since the pandemic began in the United States. That it was a minor event, that it was contained, that there were minor outbreaks in some regions, that the economy was going to bounce back stronger than ever with a V-shaped recovery, yadda yadda yadda. Kudlow is nothing if not consistent with his Pollyannish approach to ignoring reality and/or lying through his teeth about it. But it's still jarring to hear one of these Trump sycophants go on national television and lie so directly and blatantly to the American public.

Kudlow: Hello, folks! You know me from tv and radio. I am Larry Kudlow. Years ago, I worked for Ronald Reagan. More recently, I helped the team craft Donald Trump's economic plan during the campaign. It was a success. Inheriting a stagnant economy on the front end of recession, the program of tax cuts, historical rollback of onerous regulations that crippled small businesses, unleashing energy to become the world's number one producer, and free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals to bolster manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and other sectors. The economy was rebuilt in three years. Unemployment fell to the lowest rate of 3.5%. Blue-collar, African-Americans, Hispanics, women, all groups benefited enormously. everybody was better off. a rising tide lifted all boats. Then came a once in 100 year pandemic. It was awful. Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the covid virus.

Yes, let's all get down on our knees and thank the Lord that Donald Trump was our president during such times of national crisis.