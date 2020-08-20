Billie Eilish: Donald Trump Is Destroying Our Country And Everything We Care About

Billie Eilish is looking towards the future. That means voting out Trump and voting in someone who's looking forward, not backwards.

Source: USA Today



Billie Eilish added some musical luster to the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, along with a strong critique of President Donald Trump and an urgent plea to vote.

Both the song, "My Future," which the 18-year-old singer was performing for the first time publicly, and the message were forward-looking.

Eilish, introduced by emcee Kerry Washington as an activist and environmentalist who held registration drives at concerts before she was old enough to vote, opened with a short speech blasting Trump and calling on viewers to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," she said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them, leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values."