Here's The John Legend Performance You Probably Didn't See Last Night

Most of the networks stopped coverage before the musical performance, but thanks to good old CSPAN, here it is.
By Susie Madrak
John Legend closed out last night with his song "Never Break: We Know How The Story Ends." Via Variety:

The Democrats chose John Legend, one of the most outspoken advocates for social justice in pop, to close out the second night of their 2020 convention. But it wasn’t the fiery side that sometimes turns up in interviews and on social media he was showing — it was Legend as healer and romantic, singing “Never Break,” the gospel-infused closing song from his latest album, “Bigger Love.”

Legend filmed the song on the stage of one of downtown L.A.’s venerable movie palaces, but the camera faced the empty auditorium rather than the rear of the stage, with Legend appearing to be alone at his piano at first before he was joined by a chorale of singers with their backs to the non-audience. “I’m not worried about us / And I’ve never been / We know how the story ends,” he sang.

