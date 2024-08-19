LIVE: Democratic National Convention, Night 1: Joe Biden's 'One Last Time'

Welcome to the Democratic National Convention Live Stream! Tonight's speakers feature AOC, Hillary Clinton, Jamie Raskin, Jill Biden, and Joe Biden, with some live music from James Taylor.

We're grateful for the livestream from the folks attending. Watch with us, and leave your thoughts in the comments.

Here is the schedule:

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks and Video Introduction



The Honorable Brandon Johnson

Mayor of Chicago

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee



Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Peggy Flanagan

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Lauren Underwood

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video

Rich Logis

Former Donald Trump Voter

Remarks

The Honorable Robert Garcia

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks

Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”

The Honorable Mallory McMorrow

Michigan State Senator

Remarks

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo

United States Secretary of Commerce

Remarks

The Honorable Kathy Hochul

Governor of New York

Remarks

Shawn Fain

President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks

The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks

The Honorable James E. Clyburn

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Jamie Raskin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Jasmine Crockett

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Joint Remarks

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Beshear

Governor of Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock

United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States

Introduction

Ashley Biden

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

President of the United States