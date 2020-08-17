Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Tonight With Michelle Obama

Via the Washington Post, speakers scheduled for tonight to make the case for Joe Biden:

The list is not yet complete, but here’s what we know:

MONDAY

Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who ran against Clinton in 2016 and was the last opponent to drop out against Biden this year. Sanders is a not a Democrat — he’s a political independent who caucuses with the Democrats — but his liberal ideas have been influential.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady and a popular figure in the party.

Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan whose name was in the mix for Biden’s running mate. Her state is another one that Democrats lost in 2016, and Whitmer has been praised for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine Cortez Masto, the Nevada senator who became the first Latina leader of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Andrew M. Cuomo, the New York governor.

James E. Clyburn, the House majority whip who endorsed Biden in his home state of South Carolina. Biden’s win in South Carolina, the first state on the primary calendar with a substantial Black population, set him on a road to the nomination.

Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi congressman and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Gwen Moore, a congresswoman from Wisconsin.

John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio who ran against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016 and became an outspoken opponent of the president.

Doug Jones, the senator from Alabama who is the most endangered Democrat up for reelection this year.

Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, another swing state, who also ran in the Democratic presidential primaries.