Michelle Obama Set Her Sights On Trump And Demolished Him

The former First Lady took a wrecking ball to Donald Trump in the most eloquent way possible and left his image in ruins.

When Michelle Obama took to the podium there was a standing ovation that lasted for what seemed to be a lifetime.

She extolled the virtues of Kamala Harris and set her sights on the treasonous ex-president. She and her husband know all too well about the birther movement, inspired by hatred that targeted them both.

MICHELLE OBAMA: That's what we've seen from Kamala Harris. The steel of her spine, the steadiness of her upbringing, the honesty of her example, and yes, the joy of her laughter and her light. It couldn't be more obvious. Of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great. Now, unfortunately, we know what comes next. We know folks are going to do everything they can to distort her truth. My husband and I sadly know a little something about this. For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us.



See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be black. I want to know, I want to know, who's going to tell him, who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?

Drops mic.