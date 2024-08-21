Obama Nails Trump's Weird Obsession With Crowd Sizes

Subtle it was not, but Barack Obama's symbolic reference to Trump's anxiety over crowd size had the crowd roaring and undoubtedly at least one Mar-a-Lago resident throwing his ketchup bottle at his tv. The one moment from last night that is guaranteed to make Trump lose his mind.

Source: Business Insider



Former President Barack Obama tore into GOP nominee Donald Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Obama took multiple swipes at Trump during his address, calling him a "78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago."

And while Obama is known for his oratory brilliance, it was the combination of his rhetoric and a suggestive hand gesture that made one of those jabs go viral.

"It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala," Obama said about Trump.

"There's the childish nicknames. The crazy conspiracy theories. This weird obsession with crowd sizes," he added, while drawing his hands together to indicate he was referring to a small size. He paused for a beat after delivering the comment and looked down at his hands before gazing deadpan into the audience.