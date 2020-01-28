Politics
WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial For Tuesday January 28

The lawyers for Trump wind up their "arguments."
By Frances Langum

There are rumors that no dinner has been ordered today and that indicates the White House attorneys will finish early. It's anyone's guess. Politico notes:

  • Trump's team is preparing to wrap up final arguments amid fears that more unexpected news could upend the trial.
  • Mitt Romney “made a strong pitch” for witnesses during a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans.
  • Everyone is trying figure out who leaked Bolton's book to the press.
  • Trump's lawyers are contemplating which administration witnesses would be best to rebut potential testimony from Bolton.

Watch live and comment here.

