Right Wing Twitter And Parler Are Having A Sadz Over SCOTUS

Republicans and right wing whackjobs on Parler are taking the news of the Supreme Court refusing to hear Texas' attempt to overthrow the election as well as expected. Lots of threats of "succession" (they can't spell "secession" for some reason) and accusations of the Supreme Court being taken over by the Deep State.

Here are some highlights:

Cubic Zirconia and Polyester:

If the Supreme Court can't save our Republic, then where is the Military? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 11, 2020

Allen West is BIG MAD

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession:



“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court just told us that we are no longer a Constitutional Republic and our votes no longer matter. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) December 12, 2020

Ken Paxton is sad he won't be getting that Presidential Pardon now:

It is unfortunate that #SCOTUS decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law.



I will continue to tirelessly defend the integrity and security of our elections.https://t.co/TIbse4yKxb — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 12, 2020

Parler is having an even worse times. ParlerTakes has been posting hilarious tweets from all around MAGA land:

Overall, Parler reactions to SCOTUS' rejection of Texas' lawsuit are mixed. But denial, calls to civil war, talks of secession, blaming the deep state and the swamp, and fears of being taken over by communism (particularly China) seem to be the most common responses. — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

Parler Verified Influencer reactions to the SCOTUS Texas ruling. pic.twitter.com/vrZd68r0q8 — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

Another sample of Parler reactions to the SCOTUS Texas ruling. pic.twitter.com/ne5hbusVcQ — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

Clay’s reaction to SCOTUS’ rejection of Texas’ efforts to overturn the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/OVOwZ072Cb — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

Parler reactions to SCOTUS’ rejection of Texas’ efforts to overturn the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/lJpw3X3akS — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

Another batch of Parler reactions to SCOTUS’ rejection of Texas’ effort to overturn the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/oYMVFbmTYG — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

One more sample of Parler reactions to SCOTUS’ rejection of Texas’ effort to overturn the results of the election. pic.twitter.com/qZ7LREo65i — Parlertakes (@parlertakes) December 12, 2020

HELLO, WHERE IS THE KRAKEN? IS IT HIDDEN? IS IT INVISIBLE? WHO IS LOOKING OUT FOR DONALD J. TRUMP, THE PRESIDENT FOR LIFE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY OF TRUMPISTAN?

Kidding. Democracy won. Barely. 3 days until the electors congregate to officially elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Then, I think, we can breathe easier.