Right Wing Twitter And Parler Are Having A Sadz Over SCOTUS

Republicans and right wing whackjobs on Parler are taking the news of the Supreme Court refusing to hear Texas' attempt to overthrow the election as well as expected. Lots of threats of "succession" (they can't spell "secession" for some reason) and accusations of the Supreme Court being taken over by the Deep State.
Here are some highlights:
Cubic Zirconia and Polyester:
Allen West is BIG MAD
Ken Paxton is sad he won't be getting that Presidential Pardon now:
Parler is having an even worse times. ParlerTakes has been posting hilarious tweets from all around MAGA land:
HELLO, WHERE IS THE KRAKEN? IS IT HIDDEN? IS IT INVISIBLE? WHO IS LOOKING OUT FOR DONALD J. TRUMP, THE PRESIDENT FOR LIFE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY OF TRUMPISTAN?
Kidding. Democracy won. Barely. 3 days until the electors congregate to officially elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Then, I think, we can breathe easier.