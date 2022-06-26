Right-Wing Site Tweets That It’s Now Legal To Shoot Women Having Abortions

A former speechwriter for Donald Trump, Darren Beattie, owns the conservative site Revolver News. According to the Daily Dot, it's a popular site. I've never heard of it, but I have heard of Beattie, who got fired from the Trump administration for attending a conference at which white supremacists were present. He's a real piece of work. He has spun conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riots on Fox News Tucker Carlson show.

It's as if this guy has no redeeming qualities. To confirm that, his site unleashed a disgusting tweet about women in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"BREAKING: It's now legal to shoot women having abortions in New York City with your Supreme Court-issued concealed handgun…" the blog tweeted.

The tweet was removed, and the site claims it was satire, but shooting women isn't funny. I don't get the joke, and conservatives on the behemoth social site are defending Revolver News.

Someone, anyone, please explain the joke to me. They need to read the room. I know they enjoy seeing women suffer while being stripped of their constitutional right to have an abortion, but that account needs to go down. At any rate, fantasizing about shooting down women isn't very pro-life of them. There is a backlash from actual humans on Twitter. I'm not sure what's wrong with conservatives. It might be an incel issue.