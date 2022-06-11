Fox News Features Insurrection Denier During Primetime Jan 6 Hearing

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ended his Thursday evening program by putting on Darren Beattie for one purpose only. To claim the FBI was responsible for the violence on January 6th, and that the insurrection was a "hoax" and to try and clear Trump's name for their viewers.

Carlson introduced Beattie as his "friend" who has done "amazing reporting" on the insurrection. Beattie has been promoting the lie that the violence in the US Capitol on January 6 was a false flag operation by the FBI.

Beattie runs Revolver New.

Politifact wrote a lengthy article debunking Beattie's conspiracy theory about the Jan 6 insurrection back in June of 2021: "Why the new false flag conspiracy theory that FBI orchestrated Capitol attack is wrong "

Credible fact-checks be damned, as Beattie took the microphone.

Beattie said, "Read our report and challenge others to do so as well, and tell them to look you in the eye and say that the feds weren't involved with this."

"It's a clear hoax, we know it happened. We need to expose the feds for what they've done," Beattie claimed.

There is no evidence that this happened.

Zero.

Nada.

Politifact has bashed Carlson in the past for using Revolver News as his source for his own documentary that also claimed "federal agents incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot iin his web series, "Patriot Purge."

Darren Beattie was fired from Trump's White House after he appeared on a panel with the founder of the anti-immigrant site VDare, a white nationalist.