Fox News Features Insurrection Denier During Primetime Jan 6 Hearing

During the first prime time hearing on the insurrection at the US Capitol, Carlson hosted Darren Beattie, who was fired by Trump for doing a panel with a white nationalist.
By John AmatoJune 11, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ended his Thursday evening program by putting on Darren Beattie for one purpose only. To claim the FBI was responsible for the violence on January 6th, and that the insurrection was a "hoax" and to try and clear Trump's name for their viewers.

Carlson introduced Beattie as his "friend" who has done "amazing reporting" on the insurrection. Beattie has been promoting the lie that the violence in the US Capitol on January 6 was a false flag operation by the FBI.

Beattie runs Revolver New.

Politifact wrote a lengthy article debunking Beattie's conspiracy theory about the Jan 6 insurrection back in June of 2021: "Why the new false flag conspiracy theory that FBI orchestrated Capitol attack is wrong "

Credible fact-checks be damned, as Beattie took the microphone.

Beattie said, "Read our report and challenge others to do so as well, and tell them to look you in the eye and say that the feds weren't involved with this."

"It's a clear hoax, we know it happened. We need to expose the feds for what they've done," Beattie claimed.

There is no evidence that this happened.

Zero.

Nada.

Politifact has bashed Carlson in the past for using Revolver News as his source for his own documentary that also claimed "federal agents incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot iin his web series, "Patriot Purge."

Darren Beattie was fired from Trump's White House after he appeared on a panel with the founder of the anti-immigrant site VDare, a white nationalist.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue