Maddow Tells Trump Legal Team You Can't File With SCOTUS On Twitter

Lots of noise from the Trump legal team, but no legal filings, "except on Twitter."
Rachel Maddow's disgust with Trump's lawyers on Monday's show was palpable:

RACHEL MADDOW: You might have heard this weekend, after the Trump folks got smacked out of court twice in two days in Pennsylvania, including an opinion written by a Trump-appointed federal judge, you might have heard that at least that case, they were going to take "all the way to the Supreme Court!" And "the Supreme Court would fix it and the Supreme Court will make Trump a second-term president!" Well, those election losses were last week. It's Monday night now. They still haven't even bothered to try to appeal it to the Supreme Court. They haven't filed anything with the Supreme Court. The conservative "National Review" magazine is openly mocking that Supreme Court prospect from Trump now, saying today,

"The idea as the Trump team stalwartly maintains that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump's flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction."

But again, the Trump team hasn't actually even asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, except on Twitter, right? Which doesn't actually count. That's not how you file an appeal at the Supreme Court. They don't review your tweets to see if that's your intention. There is actually some paperwork you have to do.

Meanwhile, the transition is happening.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

