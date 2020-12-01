Maddow Tells Trump Legal Team You Can't File With SCOTUS On Twitter

Rachel Maddow's disgust with Trump's lawyers on Monday's show was palpable:
"The idea as the Trump team stalwartly maintains that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump's flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction."
But again, the Trump team hasn't actually even asked the Supreme Court to take up the case, except on Twitter, right? Which doesn't actually count. That's not how you file an appeal at the Supreme Court. They don't review your tweets to see if that's your intention. There is actually some paperwork you have to do.
Meanwhile, the transition is happening.