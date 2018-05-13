Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

By Nicole Belle

Before I launch into the Sunday news shows, let me take a minute to wish all the moms out there a very Happy Mothers' Day.

I've been thinking a lot about an abusive relationship it took me many years to finally get the strength to get out of. Gaslighting was his favored tactic to keep me off-balance and dependent. There were moments where I would legitimately wonder if I was crazy. And it took my wonderful, deeply loved (and deeply missed--he passed in 1995) godfather sitting me down and let me know that none of what I was experiencing was normal or respectful to me and that I deserved better.

It's hard now not to see the same parallels writ national with the Trump administration. I've managed to see people with whom I disagree politically as reasonable and decent people. But I can't with the Trump administration. They are literally garbage people. I've never seen a more distinct deficit of character or humanity in my life.

And because I've survived an abusive relationship and come out stronger, I see the gaslighting, the lies, the manipulation for what they are: abuse. We just have to figure out a way to do for the country what my godfather did for me: let us know we have every right to expect to be treated with respect and honesty and we don't need to put up with this shit anymore.

Sadly, I don't think it will start on the Sunday shows.

ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser John Bolton. A panel on North Korea: Jonathan Cheng of The Wall Street Journal, Evan Osnos of The New Yorker and Sue Mi Terry, former CIA senior analyst. Political panel: Cecilia Vega and Matthew Dowd of ABC, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Joshua Johnson of NPR/WAMU’s “1A.”

NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Robert Gates, former secretary of defense and CIA director. Panel: Dan Balz and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; Salena Zito of The Washington Examiner; and Jeffrey Goldberg, of The Atlantic.


CNN's "State of the Union" — Bolton; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Panel: Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Jeff Weaver, former campaign manager, Bernie Sanders 2016; Michael Caputo, former campaign director, Donald J. Trump for President; and Amanda Carpenter.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" -- : A panel with Lt. Gen. James R. Clapper (ret.), USAF, former U.S. director of National Intelligence, 2010-2017; and Gen. Michael Hayden (ret.), USAF, former principal deputy for the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, 2010-2017, former director of the CIA (2006-2009); former director of the National Security Agency (1999-2005). Dina Esfandiary of the Centre for Science and Security Studies at King’s College London and co-author of “Living on the Edge: Iran and the Practice of Nuclear Hedging,” and Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, 2012-2014.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" -- Trevor Noah, host of ‘The Daily Show” on Comedy Central; Frank Sesno, director, School of Media & Public Affairs, George Washington University; April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks; Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times; and Jason Rezaian of The Washington Post.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo. Adm. Michael Mullin (ret.), former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Elaine Rogers, president and CEO of USO-Metro. Panel: Karl Rove, former Bush White House senior adviser; former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.; Michael Anton, former Trump national security council spokesman; and Charles Lane of The Washington Post.

So what's catching your eye this morning?

