Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

This week has been a series of gut punches.

The day of the Santa Fe high school shooting, I was out running errands. My phone coverage was spotty, so as I was heading back to pick up my youngest daughter from school, my phone notifications went nuts. There had been a lockdown at her high school. Apparently a stranger who was acting suspiciously had been run off the campus twice by teachers/administrators. In an abundance of caution, they instituted emergency lockdown procedures while waiting for the police to come and pick the person up for questioning.

My daughter hadn't ever been in real danger. But she knew I would be panicking from the school notifications of the lockdown and so in addition to their texts, I had several from her reassuring me of her safety.

This is our new normal. My child has to reassure me she's fine while her school enacts their active shooter lockdown protocol.

And then we came home to find out that ten people in Texas hadn't been so lucky.

I was particularly heartbroken over the death of Sabika Sheikh. Sabika was an exchange student from Pakistan, who was planning on reuniting with her family on Eid-al-Fitr, the final day of Ramadan, three weeks from now. Can you imagine a parent happy to send their child to escape the violence in Pakistan only to have her killed in another senseless school shooting here?

How enraging and pointless the conversation about this has been. Now the GOP wants to discuss having fewer doors (look up "Shirtwaist Factory Tragedy" to understand why this just is an insane suggestion). Or more guns. Or more armed guards (Santa Fe high school had two; one was shot, but not killed, on that day). Or maybe they can be satisfied with just "standing with the victims" with "thoughts and prayers" signifying nothing.

Another white male upset at being spurned by a girl who didn't share his affections. But will anyone on these Sunday shows say that armed toxic white masculinity is a bigger threat in this country than undocumented workers, Muslims, LGBTQ+ using bathrooms, or black people trying to live their lives?

I bet you know the answer to that.

So what's catching your eye this morning?