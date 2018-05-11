Was Rudy Giuliani Forced To Resign From Law Firm?

After defending Donald Trump in the most myopic way possible, Rudy Giuliani has now supposedly resigned from his law firm after initially just taking a leave of absence.

Giuliani took the leave of absence only a month ago so to abruptly resign this quickly doesn't make any sense at all.

In its statement, Greenberg Traurig said that Mr. Giuliani had resigned effective Wednesday. “After recognizing that this work is all consuming and is lasting longer than initially anticipated, Rudy has determined it is best for him to resign,” said the firm’s chairman, Richard A. Rosenbaum.

Did the law firm really believe Rudy Giuliani would be able to undo the Mueller investigation in two weeks?

Not only that but his former law firm cut down some of his idiotic claims he made during his Trump media blitz.

The New York Times reports,"Firm partners had chafed over Mr. Giuliani’s public comments about payments that another of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Michael D. Cohen, made to secure the silence of a pornographic film actress who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump."

After Giuliani's resignation was made public, Greenberg Traurig responded,



"We cannot speak for Mr. Giuliani with respect to what was intended by his remarks,” said a spokeswoman, Jill Perry. “Speaking for ourselves, we would not condone payments of the nature alleged to have been made or otherwise without the knowledge and direction of a client.”

That's just legalese 101, Rudy. Lawyers tell their clients in detail what they are doing, especially when they are paying off porn stars and former Playboy bunnies to keep them quiet.