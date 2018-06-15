Scarborough Shreds Rudy Giuliani Over His Attacks On IG Report

Rudy was all over Fox News yesterday, doing damage control for the Great Cheato over the inspector general's report released yesterday, and Joe Scarborough really shredded him for it.

"Rudy Giuliani is shaming himself, as usual. Rudy Giuliani is making a fool of himself," he said. "Rudy Giuliani is no fool, although he plays one on television."

Scarborough went off into an extended rant, saying if anyone is stupid enough to believe Rudy, Mike Judge should cast them in Idiocracy 2.

Rudy is beyond shame, but it's still satisfying. Just watch the whole thing.