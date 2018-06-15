Scarborough Shreds Rudy Giuliani Over His Attacks On IG Report

By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

Rudy was all over Fox News yesterday, doing damage control for the Great Cheato over the inspector general's report released yesterday, and Joe Scarborough really shredded him for it.

"Rudy Giuliani is shaming himself, as usual. Rudy Giuliani is making a fool of himself," he said. "Rudy Giuliani is no fool, although he plays one on television."

Scarborough went off into an extended rant, saying if anyone is stupid enough to believe Rudy, Mike Judge should cast them in Idiocracy 2.

Rudy is beyond shame, but it's still satisfying. Just watch the whole thing.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV