Mika Brzezinski: Trump Told Us Rudy Was 'A Little Out Of It'

I thought this tidbit from Mika Brzezinski shone a light on just how cynically Trump uses a man who, by his own admission, is 'a little out of it'. So he winds him up and sends him out to spread manure on national TV without a second thought to the damage done to Rudy's own reputation!

"Well, I'll just tell you that during the transition, Donald Trump told both Joe and me that Giuliani was a little out of it, was kind of losing it, and would fall asleep," Brzezinski said.

"It's what he told us. and I don't know if it played into why he didn't become Secretary of State. We certainly openly lobbied on the air for that not to happen. Because we also thought there was something different with him."

"Something different." Aren't we delicate.