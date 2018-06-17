Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Before I go off on a rant, let me take a moment to wish my darling husband and all you daddies out there a very happy Father's Day.

And actually, I don't have the energy for a rant. I'm heartsick. Gut sick. Head sick.

My late mother-in-law used to tell me stories of living in occupied Denmark as a young woman. She risked her life more than once in those dark days. Her family hid Jews. She rebuffed Nazi soldiers who got fresh (her older sister wasn't so lucky; she was impregnated by a Nazi to her lifelong shame). That occupation left physical and psychic scars on the whole family. But I had the arrogance to believe that nothing like that could ever happen here.

And then Donald Trump happened.

There is no immigration crisis. The crisis is that the Trump administration are systematically committing crimes against humanity.

And until they (Trump, Sessions, Stephen Miller, et al.) stand before a tribunal in The Hague to face judgment, I will keep repeating it until it becomes common knowledge.

So what's catching your eye this morning?