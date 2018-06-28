Trump Does Putin's Bidding, Defends Russia's Excuses For Not Meddling In Election

Trump went on another Twitter rampage and once again shite on U.S. intelligence services and Senate Intelligence Committee. Yep, he took Russia's side again, regurgitating what they said before, that they had nothing to do with interfering in our 2016 presidential election.

No, really, he did.

Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!"

It appears that only two people in the world believe this nonsense:

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Any not-a-Russian-plant American president would be chilled to the bone to learn that the Russians plan to interfere in the 2018 midterms.

And it's Trump's own handpicked Director of National Intelligence (and at the time CIA chief) Dan Coats, who is making these claims.

"We have seen Russian activity and intentions to have an impact on the next election cycle," CIA Director Mike Pompeo told the Senate intelligence committee. National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, agreed. They didn't describe the activity, other than to say it was related to information warfare.

Is Donald Trump hoping Russia does exactly that and interferes to help him retain his majority in the House and Senate?

Outside of Putin having damning information about Donald, how else can anybody understand Trump's unbridled Putin love?

Let's hope we have a U.S. translator in with Trump when he meets with Putin during their upcoming summit in July 16 in Helsinki.

That this meeting is taking place at all is terrible.