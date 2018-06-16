Trump Foundation Caught Ripping Off Taxpayers; Trump Slimes FBI As 'Den Of Thieves'

One day after the New York attorney general sued Donald Trump and his three eldest children for staggering corruption at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said nothing to challenge Trump’s posturing as a law-abiding citizen and falsely smearing the FBI as a “den of thieves.”

As The New York Times noted, Trump falsely claimed that yesterday’s inspector general’s report “totally exonerates” him.In fact, the 500-page report did not examine or make conclusions about the special counsel’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Texts released by the inspector general reveal that a top F.B.I. agent overseeing the investigation into the Trump campaign had said “we’ll stop” Mr. Trump from becoming president. But the report concluded that there was no evidence that the political views of the agent factored into the inquiry.

Yet Doocy implicitly suggested Trump should start smearing former FBI Director James Comey by “asking,” “From what you’ve seen so far, should James Comey be locked up?”TRUMP: I would never want to get involved in that. Certainly he, they just seemed like very criminal acts to me. What he did was criminal. What he did was a terrible thing to the people. What he did was so bad in terms of our Constitution, in terms of the wellbeing of our country. What he did was horrible. Should he be locked up? Let somebody make a determination. Look at all the dishonest things that Crooked Hillary did.

This is another falsehood. From The Times:[The IG report] concluded that Mr. Comey was insubordinate and broke with longstanding policy in his handling of the Clinton email investigation. But it found no evidence that Mr. Comey showed political bias in his oversight of the investigation. The report made no accusations of criminal wrongdoing.

Instead of correcting the record, Doocy and Trump had a chummy laugh about the finding that Comey used private email to conduct official business.

Predictably, Doocy did not mention that at least six top White House advisers have also used private email accounts to conduct public business, nor that Trump uses unsecured phones, has divulged classified information to the Russians and costs the taxpayers money because he refuses to comply with the Presidential Records Act.

That’s not counting the corruption described in the New York lawsuit:[Attorney General Barbara] Underwood said that oversight of spending at Trump’s foundation was so loose that its board of directors hadn’t met in 19 years, and its official treasurer wasn’t even aware that he was on the board. Instead, she said, the foundation came to serve the spending needs of Trump — and then, in 2016, the needs of his presidential campaign. She cited emails from Trump campaign staff members, directing which charities should receive gifts from the Trump Foundation, and in what amounts.[…]With no outside oversight of Trump’s use of foundation money, Underwood said, the future president had repeatedly used his charity’s money to help his businesses, and himself.Twice, for instance, Trump used the charity’s money to settle legal disputes that involved his for-profit businesses.

Yet Doocy allowed Trump to continue, unchallenged, even as he smeared top members of the FBI as thieves.TRUMP: Comey knew everything that was going on. You think McCabe didn’t tell him everything? McCabe told him everything. McCabe is up for criminal right now. … He’s now suing; it is a total mess. They’re all going against each other. No, I think Comey was the ringleader of this whole den of thieves, it was a den of thieves.”

This was during the same interview in which Trump slobbered over North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Watch Steve Doocy’s collusion in anti-American dishonesty with Trump below, from the June 15, 2018 Fox & Friends.

President @realDonaldTrump comments after DOJ IG report finds Comey was “insubordinate” pic.twitter.com/nWWRQ5u5hr — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 15, 2018

Originally published at Newshounds.us