'Islamophobe' Held In Germany Christmas Market Attack

Despite President Musk's eager prediction that the killer would turn out to be an Islamist, Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the suspect in Friday’s deadly car-ramming attack as an “Islamophobe.” Via CNN:

She gave few other details, but German media have named Friday’s suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi, as Taleb A, and he’s thought to have worked to help fellow Saudis leave their home country.

On social media he appeared to have expressed anti-Islam views and support for the far-right AfD.

Speaking from the city of Magdeburg, where the attack occurred, Faeser said investigations were just beginning.

Friday’s attack, in which at least five people were killed and over 200 injured, has raised questions over how the attacker was able to gain access to the event via car and ram his vehicle into the bustling crowds.