Pelosi Burns Republicans: GOP In Disarray!

There's only one thing House Republicans want at this point in time.

Border wall funding? A signed funding bill from Trump? World peace?

Nope, they want to go home.

Many of them, especially those sore losers who lost their seats and won't be returning in January, have already left, even though the government isn't funded yet.

PELOSI: They never did have the votes for their wall. But they now don't even have full complementive members here [for the vote].

Needless to say this is not only about a House majority that can't get its act together, it's about dealing with a fake mad king in the White House. Who is now taking orders from Ann Coulter?

The Senate passed a CR on Wednesday that House Democrats were willing to support. There was no filibuster.



Trump changed his mind less than 24 hours after signaling he would sign it. — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) December 20, 2018

Can it not be mentioned that this is also a huge “screw you” to McConnell and the Senate GOP who never would have allowed a vote to approve the CR without permission? — Alexandra (@nycbubbles) December 20, 2018

Here's the full presser. Pelosi is, like the rest of us, just waiting until the grown-ups take over the chamber.