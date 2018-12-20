Politics
Pelosi Burns Republicans: GOP In Disarray!

Not only do Republicans not have the votes for the stupid wall when everyone is in Washington, so many of them have left town already the point is moot.
There's only one thing House Republicans want at this point in time.

Border wall funding? A signed funding bill from Trump? World peace?

Nope, they want to go home.

Many of them, especially those sore losers who lost their seats and won't be returning in January, have already left, even though the government isn't funded yet.

PELOSI: They never did have the votes for their wall. But they now don't even have full complementive members here [for the vote].

Needless to say this is not only about a House majority that can't get its act together, it's about dealing with a fake mad king in the White House. Who is now taking orders from Ann Coulter?

Here's the full presser. Pelosi is, like the rest of us, just waiting until the grown-ups take over the chamber.


