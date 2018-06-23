Trump Whips Up Hate Against Immigrants With His 'Angel Families'
Several of us here at C&L have been warning since the beginning that Trump's goal was ethnic cleansing. We didn't mean it ironically; we meant it literally.
This is why we try to hard to rouse readers to action beyond writing snark in the comments section.
This is a very dangerous time for our country, and we have a fascist at the helm. Do something: Work with immigrants, write letters to the editor, badger your representatives every day, make donations, do voter registration. Do something! Before it's too late to do anything.
It's no longer theoretical, is it?
This is how it started in Germany. This is how it happened in Rwanda:
Sounds like Fox News, doesn't it?
When the press becomes the enemy of the state, history is repeating itself.
Comments