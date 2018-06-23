Trump Whips Up Hate Against Immigrants With His 'Angel Families'

Several of us here at C&L have been warning since the beginning that Trump's goal was ethnic cleansing. We didn't mean it ironically; we meant it literally.

This is why we try to hard to rouse readers to action beyond writing snark in the comments section.

This is a very dangerous time for our country, and we have a fascist at the helm. Do something: Work with immigrants, write letters to the editor, badger your representatives every day, make donations, do voter registration. Do something! Before it's too late to do anything.

We’re...we’re at number 8 aren’t we. pic.twitter.com/fHTMcuuAIM — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 21, 2018

It's no longer theoretical, is it?

This is how it started in Germany. This is how it happened in Rwanda:

Sounds like Fox News, doesn't it?

Fox & Friends host: "These aren't our kids. Show them compassion, but it's not like he is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas"https://t.co/VWYB5hRPif pic.twitter.com/CMO9oTLIEX — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 22, 2018

When the press becomes the enemy of the state, history is repeating itself.