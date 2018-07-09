Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Best Of The Week
By
Frances Langum
7/09/18 8:30pm
Open Thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Politics
Fox And Friends Couch Potatoes' Grade-School Version Of Rosenstein Hearings
CLTV
WATCH: Rep. Ted Lieu Tells Rosenstein: 'Stand Your Ground!'
Politics
Sen. Cory Booker: No SCOTUS Pick Until Trump Is No Longer Under Federal Investigation
Politics
Adam Schiff Calls Out Four Republicans Of The Congressional Apocalypse
Politics
Court Filing: Manafort Got $10 Million Loan From Russian Oligarch
View more »
Latest
Best viral videos of the past seven days...
Misc
Open Thread - Best Of The Week
Next year a sexagenarian
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Simple Minds
Six OSU coaches, all of whom have a dog in the hunt, are denying any knowledge of sexual abuses claimed to have been committed by their team doctor.
Politics
Rep. Jim Jordan Calls In The Cavalry
Brett Kavanaugh is that College Republican who dreamed of being on the Supreme Court one day.
Politics
Trump Nominates Brett Kavanaugh To Supreme Court
Mitch McConnell took to the well of the Senate to scold Democrats for being concerned about Trump's SCOTUS pick.
Politics
Mitch McConnell Orders Dems To Treat Trump SCOTUS Pick With 'Respect And Dignity'
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Progressive Primary Winners Abandoned By The DCCC
A Contrast In Oklahoma
Big Win In Maine-- And 7 Contests Tuesday
Michigan To The Rescue
Let's Help Dayna Steele Make History
Visit Blog »
Latest from CLTV
McConnell's cynicism is unrivaled by any other elected official. It is truly mind-boggling.
CLTV
Mitch McConnell Wants Us All To Treat SCOTUS Pick With 'Respect And Dignity It Deserves'
Trump has a thing for Elton John, but it's not mutual.
CLTV
No, Elton John Is Not Donald Trump's 'Friend'
Ezra Klein talks about Trump rallies and how their existence manipulates coverage of everything. We're being played, media.
CLTV
Ezra Klein Wonders: Why Cover Trump Rallies?
Jonathan Chait goes there.
CLTV
Jonathan Chait: Trump Got Political After 1987 Moscow Trip
The longer version of Joy Reid's Saturday panel on Roe v. Wade.
CLTV
AM Joy Panel Urges Senators To Ask The Right Questions In SCOTUS Hearings
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments