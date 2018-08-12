Colorado Couple Fighting To Stop Deportation Of Their 4-year-old Daughter

In yet another immigration story that makes no sense, authorities are ready to deport a four-year-old girl in Colorado, who was legally adopted in Peru rather than through an international adoption. Amy and Marco Becerra had been working in Peru at the time. When her parents, both American citizens, came back to live in the United States they were told their daughter would have to go through an immigration process. This week they found out that her application had been denied, for reasons unknown.

The Becerras have been with the little girl since she was 11-days-old and are the only parents she's ever known. Angela is set to start preschool on Monday. But if this mess isn't sorted, authorities of the United States will take the little girl from her parents and put her on a plane back to Peru.

Disgusted yet?

Source: KDVR

“The unique thing about Angela’s adoption is it’s not an international adoption. It’s a domestic adoption in Peru,” Amy Becerra said. Angela’s adoption was finalized in Peruvian court in April 2017. At that point, the Becerras decided it was time for their family to move back to Colorado. “We wanted her to have the opportunities that are available here, the education that’s available here. The American dream,” Amy Becerra said. That is when she says their dream turned into a nightmare. In March 2017, Amy accepted a job in Colorado and moved back with the understanding that her husband and daughter would be a few weeks behind her. However, Angela’s immigration application kept hitting roadblocks that delayed her case. She was unable to travel to the United States because the U.S. does not grant travel visas to anyone with a current immigration application. The Becerras had to stay in Peru for 13 months before a visa was granted. Angela came to the United States for the first time in March. “So she has a visa. She’s here on a tourist visa that expires Aug. 31,” Amy Becerra said. Less than a month before it expires, Angela’s immigration case has been denied.

"We're both citizens. My husband and I have a full legal binding adoption completed and we have a birth certificate that lists no other parent," Amy Becerra said.

So what does this mean for the Becerras?

She says either they all have to permanently move back to Peru together or else risk raising Angela in the U.S. without papers. “It’s inconceivable that a child of two citizen parents would have to live out their life as an undocumented alien in this country,” Amy Becerra said. In the meantime, Angela has no access to health insurance or other benefits of American citizenship.

Broken system indeed. One that makes no sense to anyone and isn't even logical.