Fox & Friends Proudly Recall When The United States Defeated Communist Japan

Source: Daily Beast



On Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Ainsley Earhardt proudly recalled the United States defeating “communist Japan.” She was responding to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who said Wednesday that America “was never that great.” In her patriotic fervor, she fudged some of the details in a passionate defense of the nation: “We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists... We’re the most generous country in all of the world. Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great.” One of those faults might be knowledge of history: Japan has never been a communist country.