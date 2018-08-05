Kellyanne Conway Claims Journos Online, Not Trump, Are The Ones Hyperventilating On Twitter

Kellyanne Conway had a tough time double-talking her way out of trying to translate and rewrite Trump's vile tweets this morning on Face The Nation, after her boss doubled down on calling journalists the "enemy of the people."

In fact the best she could do was claim the media were much worse than Trump on Twitter. Really, she did.

At 7:38 AM, Trump tweeted this:

The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

The only service Trump is performing is to himself as usual and trying to sow doubt in the American public about his off-the-wall antics and administration and the Mueller investigations.

CBS's Margaret Brennan brought on Trump's adviser to discuss a few topics.

Brennan asked, "But I do also want to ask you since I know you speak to the president: can you clarify some of his statements in the past 24 hours, particularly on Twitter? He's not the only president to have an adversarial relationship with the press. But his language really seems to have escalated today, saying that ‘the fake news media cause wars’ and ‘they’re very dangerous and sick.’ What wars have journalists started?"

Kellyanne was forced to interpret these words as something other.

Conway said, "Margaret, I think the president's entire point is this: that we do have a news media that includes some reporters. So this should not be a broad brush by any statement."

I'm sorry, it is a broad brush stroke of a statement since Trump has said most of the news is fake.

She continued, "I've said that before, his daughter said it last week, and I know he believes it's not all. That's why he said it really refers to those who aren't always telling the truth and who are giving emotion over information. Who are talking more about their own egos than doing 'everyman' interviews."

Politifact found that 70 percent of what Trump said on the campaign trail was a lie.

When Conway says "everyman interview," she means the type that Pete Hegseth passes off as interviewing a U.S. president. That's not an interview, that's a shoe shine.

And by the way, when will Trump and Mike Pence do a full round of interviews on the Sunday talk shows that aren't littered with his sycophants?

When a journalist from Politico responds viscerally to a crowd of morons at Trump's rally that threatens journalists covering it, Conway is angered.

Her M.O. is to pick a few instances out of thousands and painting it as a true baseline to try and prove her point

Finally, Brennan got a word in and asked, "Can't you understand the difference though, when the president escalates that there is actually at times, physical danger potentially. That there is a risk here that the president may want to change that rhetoric."

Then Conway turned the interview into high comedy with this response.

"The president wants people to give information, news they can use. And I’ve got to tell you there is a large- a growing swath of reporters, all of whom, or most of whom I feel like I have a decent relationship with, that are sitting in the press briefing room who have contracts on cable TV where they say things and they say things on Twitter they would not get away with in print. It would not pass even the most virulently anti-Trump editor's desk," Conway said.

She continued, "And so, I think those standards are much lower on Twitter for these journalists- certainly on TV. I have been talking about this for two straight years now since the campaign. I think the temperature needs to be dialed down overall."

Is she FRAKKING KIDDING ME?

Journalists are human beings and once in a while, can be expected to respond to the insanity we see on an everyday basis with dread too. They usually apologize or correct the record as quickly as they can.

But Trump has destroyed the integrity of the office of the presidency with thousands of his vile tweets that are now considered official U.S. statements.

To Trump, all media that does their job and exposes government and administration corruption, and lies or just reports on the White House, in general, are all "fake news" whenever something he doesn't like hits the wires.

And Donald tells you who he approves of as his state-sponsored propaganda team: Hannity, Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Ainsley, Doocy, and Kilmeade.

If journos don't lavish him with praise and glory, he mainstreams Stalin's ideas about the press with no regard for future consequences.

There has been no political figure in all of American history so far (Trump likes to say he's the greatest in all of history) that has used social media so despicably as Trump. He sends out so many lies and misstatements each day, it's embarrassing to the nation.

And as his behavior has cost us, it may cost him somewhere done the road.