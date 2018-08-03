Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

Is it Friday already? Where did the week go? We could ask Paul Manafort for a recap, I suppose.

Progressive Eruptions has a horserace scorecard you must see. Somehow I'm not surprised!

Southern Beale presents the regrets's of an anti-abortion activist. Yes, sometimes people do change for the better.

Scholars and Rogues was fortunate enough to see Audre Lorde speak before she died, and there's a lot to learn.

Bonus Track: World of Crap notes that Facebook is going back to their roots.

Bonus-bonus Track: Open Culture alerts us that the always fascinating The Believer Magazine (a spin-off of McSweeney's) entire 15-year archive is freely available online.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV