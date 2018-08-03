Is it Friday already? Where did the week go? We could ask Paul Manafort for a recap, I suppose.

Progressive Eruptions has a horserace scorecard you must see. Somehow I'm not surprised!

Southern Beale presents the regrets's of an anti-abortion activist. Yes, sometimes people do change for the better.

Scholars and Rogues was fortunate enough to see Audre Lorde speak before she died, and there's a lot to learn.

Bonus Track: World of Crap notes that Facebook is going back to their roots.

Bonus-bonus Track: Open Culture alerts us that the always fascinating The Believer Magazine (a spin-off of McSweeney's) entire 15-year archive is freely available online.

