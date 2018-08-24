GOP Rep's Reason To Vote Republican: Tax Cut Means Extra Dollars To Fix Refrigerators

A new Fox News poll was released and it found that Americans view Obamacare much more favorable than the Republican tax cuts for the wealthy.

This bewildered Charles Payne on the Fox Business Network so he brought on Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, who helped write the tax-cut law to try and make sense of it.

Payne, (subbing for Stuart Varney) said, "It doesn't seem to be resonating. All this great news - how come we don't see it in the polls?"

Renacci replied, "Polls don't say everything."

He continued, "I'm talking to people that are happy, that are energized, they see more money in their pocket; they're thanking me having that additional money. Those are the crumbs that Nancy Pelosi talked about. Those are the extra dollars they now have to either fix the refrigerator or repair their car. They're happy about that."

Let me get this straight, corporations like ATT, reaped billions and billions of dollars in extra profits because of the corporate tax cut but average working-class Americans are grateful just to be able to fix the refrigerator?

That's their message? That's selling the tax cut bill?

Rennacci, "What we are seen in polls is not reflective on the ground."

In other words, the tax cuts are not filtering down to the working class, but I better not say that.

Even after Republicans failed to come up with their own health care plan and continually try to gut portions of the ACA, Americans still would rather have Obamacare intact. And if Americans were feeling the supposed positive effects of Trump's tax cuts, they would know it now.

That's a remarkable thing in a good economy, but the economy was humming before Trump took office it appears the American people are smart enough to realize that.

And there's a lot of other really bad news for Republicans in this Fox News poll:

- The GOP tax law is less popular (40 percent favorable) than Obamacare (51 percent favorable). - The Republican Party is less popular (39 percent favorable) than the Democratic Party (50 percent favorable).

↓ Story continues below ↓ - Optimism about life for the next generation of Americans is down eight points from last year. - There is greater enthusiasm to vote in the midterms among out-of-power Democrats...

Oh, and the Robert Mueller probe is viewed more favorable since the beginning of the month.