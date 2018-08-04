Sarah Kendzior: 'The GOP May Simply Not Concede' In Mid-Terms

AM Joy's panel today discussed the many worries about the integrity of the mid-term elections.

"The belief is the Russian attack also included grabbing from the RNC and just never released it. It's still directly focused on Democrats," Sarah Kendzior said.

"Is there alarm out there? It does seem the Russians are trying to do the same thing to try to achieve the same partisan result, Joy Reid said.

"People are not worried enough. They haven't been all along. Russia has been attacking infrastructure for a number of years. (They) attacked the State Department, DoD, RNC, DNC, voter rolls, they've penetrated voter databases. We've known this a long time. As has been pointed out, people haven't taken initiatives. There are basically three things I'm worried about, going into the midterms."

She listed that we may be hacked again, and that Republicans will claim a hack anyway to delegitimize a Democratic sweep.

"The third thing is that the GOP may simply not concede. We need to remember Roy Moore, for example, never conceded. This is a party not interested in democracy. They want a one-party state to protect the president whose loyalty is not to this country. And I think they will go through any means necessary to do that," she concluded.