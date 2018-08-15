Trevor Noah Goes In: 'The Only Thing Donald Trump Likes To Read Is The Front Of A Hooters Shirt'

Trevor Noah wonders who really lands in hot water in the revelations that Omarosa has taped so many of her conversations inside the White House. This, in the wake of her book coming out, in which she reveals the content of many of those tapes. Of course, Noah could not resist some delicious digs at the pathetic pre-school literacy skills of the one at the top.

"It is one of the great ironies of all time that the trump presidency has given us more books than ever before. After all, his favorite thing to read is the front of a Hooters shirt."

He went on to dissect, though, who really ends up looking bad in the John Kelly tape. He'd brought Omarosa into the Situation room to fire her, and somehow she managed to sneak a recording device in to the most secret of all secret places in the White House to record him. It's where conversations too secret for even the Oval Office take place. Where the plan for things like the Bin Laden raid went down. THIS is truly the scandal. And, as Noah pointed out, might land HER in the hot water, as she may have violated ethics and security rules.

Now, god only knows what goes on in the Situation room. It sure as shit ain't planning foreign policy, but our fave, Noah, has some probably not-too-far-off ideas:

"I don't know what you'd see on the security footage there now, like maybe you'd see Ben Carson sneaking in to take naps, and Don, Jr. going in there to practice his karaté..."

Noah brought on his "Senior Political Analyst," Ronnie Chieng, who revealed he'd done some recording of his own around the offices and set of The Daily Show.

Watch the clip above - and our deepest condolences to Ronnie on the loss of his grandma...