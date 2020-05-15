The Daily Show Gets To The Bottom Of 'Obamagate'!

Thursday night Trevor Noah took on the latest Fox News distraction scandal, "Obamagate."

TREVOR NOAH: Do you guys remember when the news cycle was always about some far-out conspiracy theory that Trump had dreamed up about his enemies? Crooked Hillary. You miss that, right? It was exciting, it was fun, and other than democracy itself, no one got hurt. Well, good news-- those happy days are here again, with the brand-new conspiracy that Trump and Fox News

are calling... Obamagate.

Noah then played a series of Fox News hosts calling Obamagate "the biggest scandal of our time," ending with Hannity saying "Barack Hussein Obama."

TREVOR NOAH: Oh... snap! Barack Hussein Obama? That's how you know you in trouble. When Fox is calling you by your full government name. Barack Hussein Jihad Nairobi Kenya Obama, get your butt down here right now! Now, as you can tell, Fox News hasn't been this excited since the last time Colin Kaepernick bent down to tie his shoes. But here's the basic idea of what this is about. They're claiming that when Obama was president, he illegally used the power of the Justice Department to spy on his political enemy, Donald Trump. And if you're thinking: Wait, didn't we already do this, like, a year ago, and they called it Spygate? Yeah, yeah, we did. But if we can have five Spidermans and 30 Batmans, then there's no reason that Trump can't bring back his favorite controversies, too, okay? Stop judging! It's called a "reboot."

Then correspondent Desi Lydic was brought on to "Fox-splain" the fake scandal. She claims she watched Fox News for 48 hours straight but we at Crooks and Liars call BS on that. No one here has attempted that feat and survived.