C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Low

Duluth, Minnesota's Low is celebrating their 25th year as a band this year. A lot of bands with that long of a career start to rest on their laurels and depend on a formula that has worked for them in the past.

Not Low though. They keep experimenting and tinkering with different sounds and approaches creating something new but also instantly identifiable as themselves. Their brand new album, Double Negative, is a fine example of such things.

What are you listening to tonight?