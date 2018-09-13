Hurricane Schmuricane: Trump Holds $100K Per Person SuperPAC Fundraiser At His Own Hotel

Last night Trump took a break from tweeting and blaming everyone for not worshipping him and watching Hannity etc.

He had important work to do. Hurricane related? Nope, he had to attend a fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in DC for Trump Victory, a SuperPAC co-managed by the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Here's the cost for folks not named Trump to attend:

Invite to Trump’s fundraiser tonight at his hotel: pic.twitter.com/HJJ74ttOhJ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 12, 2018

How is it okay for someone with a hundred grand each to dump it on Trump's campaign, hotel, etc? You know those attending stayed there, too. He's lining his pockets coming and going.

And those attending or milling around included Rudy!

Not clear if he attended tonight's $30,000 and up fundraiser for @realDonaldTrump at the Trump Hotel DC, but the president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was at the hotel while it was taking place. https://t.co/DPPAWrOCxw pic.twitter.com/yshvd5DGAj — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2018

And Ronna!

Appears the RNC hosted an event at the Trump Hotel DC before @realDonaldTrump's appearance at a fundraiser there (its fall gala).

Here RNC chair Ronna McDaniel speaks from behind the Trump Hotels lectern. https://t.co/tcuRxayoBf pic.twitter.com/m9DyMtwQjp — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2018

Sudip Verma attended tonight's $30,000 and up fundraiser for @realDonaldTrump at the Trump Hotel DC. Verma works in corporate strategy for Alegeus Technologies, which offers a platform for administering healthcare benefit accounts.https://t.co/O3rRgwsEIf pic.twitter.com/aYQZnXP48v — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 13, 2018

Tonight the RNC is holding a fundraiser at the Trump Hotel DC.



The RNC has already spent more than $343,000 at the Trump Hotel DC—from which @realDonaldTrump

can still profit.https://t.co/B34GrO26BP pic.twitter.com/43cfAPj8md — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) September 12, 2018