Hurricane Schmuricane: Trump Holds $100K Per Person SuperPAC Fundraiser At His Own Hotel
Last night Trump took a break from tweeting and blaming everyone for not worshipping him and watching Hannity etc.
He had important work to do. Hurricane related? Nope, he had to attend a fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in DC for Trump Victory, a SuperPAC co-managed by the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee.
Here's the cost for folks not named Trump to attend:
How is it okay for someone with a hundred grand each to dump it on Trump's campaign, hotel, etc? You know those attending stayed there, too. He's lining his pockets coming and going.
And those attending or milling around included Rudy!
And Ronna!
