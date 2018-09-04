Kris Kobach To Face Kansas Grand Jury, May Also Face NY AG Under Oath

It really couldn't happen to a nicer guy! This deeply anti-democratic Kris Kobach is simply the biggest driving force in United States voter suppression efforts, and it's deeply satisfying to know he faces a grand jury. Gee, I hope this does affect his gubernatorial campaign. Via the L.A. Times:

A grand jury must be convened to investigate whether Republican gubernatorial candidate and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach intentionally failed to register voters in 2016, the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled. The court’s one-page opinion offered no explanation behind the ruling, which addressed Kobach’s appeal of a lower court’s order to summon the grand jury, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. The high court’s ruling, released Friday, stemmed from a petition first filed in 2016 by Steven Davis, a Lawrence resident who accused Kobach of intentionally choosing not to process online voter registrations and preventing qualified residents from voting in the 2016 election. The Douglas County District Court twice rejected Davis’ petition, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to support the allegations against Kobach. But the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled that the lower court was incorrect when it said Davis needed to provide specific allegations of a crime. State law requires only general allegations. The court ordered Douglas County to summon the grand jury.

But wait, there's more!