Open Thread - Not Exactly Fake News...
By
Frances Langum
9/01/18 8:30pm
Open Thread below...
Politics
Donald Trump's Approval Ratings Tank, While Disapproval Ratings Reach An All Time High Of 60%
Politics
Trump Rants, Declares Mueller Investigation 'Illegal'
Politics
Reports From The White House: 'Trump Is Nuts. This Time Really Feels Different'
Politics
Uh Oh: Manafort Sought Plea Deal With Mueller Ahead Of DC Trial
CLTV
Fox News Sunday Panel Examines Trump' 'Flustered And Flailing' After Immunity Deals Reached
Latest
Trump googles himself constantly...
Misc
Open Thread - Not Exactly Fake News...
Top o' the world, Ma!
Entertainment
C&L's Sat Nite Theater: White Heat (1949)
The prisoners’ strike, underway since Aug. 21, shines a light on a troubling American habit of consuming, often thoughtlessly, the products of forced labor.
Politics
Prisoner Strike Exposes An Age Old American Reliance On Forced Labor
Ian Smith's emails were disclosed by The Atlantic.
Politics
That White Nationalist Who Quit Last Week Was Attending Immigration Meetings
Remember when I asked you who should sing at Aretha's funeral? Turns out we were all right.
Entertainment
Open Thread: Aretha's Homegoing Was The Best Funeral Ever
News from idealmedia.com
Help Dethrone Steve King Today
Randy Bryce Won Tuesday-- Now The Hard Part Begins
DCCC Still Refusing To Back Progressive Primary Winners
Should Republican Billionaires Be Picking Democratic Candidates?
Another Texas District Not As Safe As The GOP Thought
Latest from CLTV
"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great."
CLTV
The America Of John McCain
Jen Psaki speculated (with good reason) that Trumped leaked his own comments yesterday, helping to scuttle a trade deal with Canada.
CLTV
Trump Leaked Himself
At Aretha Franklin's funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton read a letter from Barack Obama to her family.
CLTV
Letter From Barack Obama Read At Aretha Franklin's Funeral
Rev. Al Sharpton didn't go political, but the audience at Aretha Franklin's funeral sure did. And it was telling Donald Trump that she did NOT 'work for him' as Trump had claimed.
CLTV
Rev. Al Corrects Trump: 'Aretha Took Orders From No One But God'
The Five cohost Greg Gutfeld admits that Fox radicalizes its viewers, which includes Trump.
CLTV
Greg Gutfeld: Trump Radicalized From Watching Fox
